You can drink free before Post Malone's concert if you have a face tattoo at this Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — A sports bar in Milwaukee is offering free drinks before Post Malone's concert at Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but there's a catch.

Major Goolsby's, a bar and grill on Kilbourn Ave., said you can drink free before the show if you have a face tattoo!

Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, is in town Thursday as part of his Twelve Carat Tour. The tour follows the artist’s newest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for Thursday's show on Ticket Master's website.

Major Goolsby's is located at 340 W. Kilbourn Ave. near the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. They close at 10 p.m.

