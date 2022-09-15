Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

You can drink free before Post Malone's concert if you have a face tattoo at this Milwaukee bar

Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, is in town Thursday as part of his Twelve Carat Tour.
Post Malone uninjured in car crash
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matthew Eisman
<p>NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Post Malone poses with the Song of the Year award backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Press Room at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)</p>
Post Malone uninjured in car crash
Posted at 4:44 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 17:46:13-04

MILWAUKEE — A sports bar in Milwaukee is offering free drinks before Post Malone's concert at Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but there's a catch.

Major Goolsby's, a bar and grill on Kilbourn Ave., said you can drink free before the show if you have a face tattoo!

Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone, is in town Thursday as part of his Twelve Carat Tour. The tour follows the artist’s newest studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for Thursday's show on Ticket Master's website.

Major Goolsby's is located at 340 W. Kilbourn Ave. near the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. They close at 10 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need