Yokohama Ramen closes after 9 months of business on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE -- Yokohama, a ramen restaurant on Milwaukee's east side, has officially closed after just nine months in business.

As of Monday, Feb. 5 the restaurant officially locked its doors, according to StandEatDrink Hospitality (SED) the company that owned Yokohama.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reported Monday that SED said in a statement, "Although short-term, we appreciate the businesses that welcomed us to the east side and are happy to have made new friends."

SED Hospitality also owns Movida, The Churro Shop, Bodegon and Hotel Madrid, and it operates Jake's Deli. They said all of their other restaurants will continue to serve Milwaukee.