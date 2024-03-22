Watch Now
WWE star takes over Bucks game ahead of Smackdown at Fiserv on Friday

WWE superstar Bayley joined the Rim Rockers and Bango on the court during Thursday night's Bucks game. She'll be back at Fiserv Friday night for WWE Smackdown.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Mar 22, 2024
In Today's Talker — The WWE is on the road to Wrestlemania and the crew is making a stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum Friday.

But before Smackdown invades Cream City, WWE superstar Bayley took over the Bucks game last night.

The event was dubbed "Bucks-Mania."

Bayley headed out on the court with the Rim Rockers and Bango with some in-game entertainment. She even hopped on the t-shirt cannon!

