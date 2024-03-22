WWE star takes over Bucks game ahead of Smackdown at Fiserv on Friday

In Today's Talker — The WWE is on the road to Wrestlemania and the crew is making a stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum Friday.

But before Smackdown invades Cream City, WWE superstar Bayley took over the Bucks game last night.

The event was dubbed "Bucks-Mania."

Bayley headed out on the court with the Rim Rockers and Bango with some in-game entertainment. She even hopped on the t-shirt cannon!

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



