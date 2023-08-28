Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WWE SmackDown returns to Milwaukee featuring John Cena and others

John Cena and others will be featured during a WWE SmackDown event at Fiserv Forum on Friday, October 27.
BC WRE Film-Q&A-Cena
Jonathan Bachman/AP
FILE- John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX in New Orleans on April 6, 2014. Cena has been revealed as this year's WWE 2K23 video game cover star. The wrestling game is out Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
BC WRE Film-Q&A-Cena
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 13:37:43-04

MILWAUKEE — John Cena and others will be featured during a WWE SmackDown event at Fiserv Forum on Friday, October 27.

Tickets are on sale now.

Read the announcement for more info:

Just Announced…. JOHN CENA Returns to Milwaukee!!!


PLUS many more Superstars in action including:


United States Champion – REY MYSTERIO

LA KNIGHT

THE STREET PROFITS

BOBBY LASHLEY

CHARLOTTE FLAIR

WWE Women’s Champion- IYO SKY

SHEAMUS

AJ STYLES

and many more!!

 

And MANY MORE!!!

 

Tickets start at $20.

Tickets available at TICKETMASTER.COM





*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*

WWE.COM | FACEBOOK.COM/WWE | #WWEMILWUAKEE

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device