WWE SmackDown returns to Milwaukee featuring John Cena and others

MILWAUKEE — John Cena and others will be featured during a WWE SmackDown event at Fiserv Forum on Friday, October 27.

Tickets are on sale now.

Read the announcement for more info:

Just Announced…. JOHN CENA Returns to Milwaukee!!!





PLUS many more Superstars in action including:





United States Champion – REY MYSTERIO



LA KNIGHT



THE STREET PROFITS



BOBBY LASHLEY



CHARLOTTE FLAIR



WWE Women’s Champion- IYO SKY



SHEAMUS



AJ STYLES



and many more!!







Tickets start at $20.



Tickets available at TICKETMASTER.COM











*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*



