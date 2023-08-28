WWE SmackDown returns to Milwaukee featuring John Cena and others

MILWAUKEE — John Cena and others will be featured during a WWE SmackDown event at Fiserv Forum on Friday, October 27.
Read the announcement for more info:
Just Announced…. JOHN CENA Returns to Milwaukee!!!
PLUS many more Superstars in action including:
United States Champion – REY MYSTERIO
LA KNIGHT
THE STREET PROFITS
BOBBY LASHLEY
CHARLOTTE FLAIR
WWE Women’s Champion- IYO SKY
SHEAMUS
AJ STYLES
and many more!!
Tickets start at $20.
Tickets available at TICKETMASTER.COM
*Additional Fees May Apply / Talent Subject to Change*
