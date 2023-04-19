WTMJ wins NAB Crystal Award for exceptional community service

MILWAUKEE — WTMJ was awarded a National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Crystal Award on Tuesday for its excellence in community service.

The annual award is given to stations that dedicate time both on and off the air to serving their local community. It is awarded to stations across the country in markets of all sizes.

WTMJ is among 10 stations to win the award. It was presented on Tuesday at the NAB's annual ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. WTMJ is also the only AM news/talk station to be presented with the award this year.

