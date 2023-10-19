WTMJ Radio's Jeff Wagner to retire after 25 years

MILWAUKEE — WTMJ Radio's Jeff Wagner announced his retirement on his show on Thursday, after 25 years on the air.

Wagner is known as a conservative voice on “The Jeff Wagner Show” weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. on Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

He's a Marquette University Law School graduate, worked anti-drug and crime cases in Wisconsin, and was a 1994 Republican candidate for attorney general.

Wagner's last show will be Dec. 15.

"No show runs forever, and it has been an honor and a pleasure to host a daily radio talk show in my hometown for a quarter century," Wagner said in a press release. "I am extremely grateful to Good Karma Brands, my teammates (past and present), our partners and most importantly, our fans for all their support over the years. While I'm excited to see what comes next, I will truly miss the daily interaction with listeners about the issues of the day."

WTMJ plans to announce plans to fill the 12-3 p.m. slot later this year.

