Wrong way driver on I-94 in Racine leads to serious crash

RACINE — Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) responded to a report of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-94 on Sunday evening just before 7:45 p.m.

While the deputies were responding to the initial call, they received another call about a head on collision involving a wrong way driver at mile marker 335, just prior to the HWY 11 off-ramp.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the wrong way driver with extensive damage and the single operator was entrapped in the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old Illinois woman, sustained severe injuries and was extricated from her vehicle and flown via Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital with severe injuries.

The other vehicle had multiple occupants who all sustained minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were closed at CTH KR until 10:30 p.m. as a result of the crash. This accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip