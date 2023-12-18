Wrong-way crash kills four in Central Wisconsin, man arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office arrested a 47-year-old Neenah man on initial charges of four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while revoked and causing death, according to a press release.

Three of four people in an SUV that was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes died at the scene, while the fourth later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Below is a statement from Weyauwega-Fremont Schools about the crash:

Dear Families,

It is with deep sadness that I provide you with this update. We have learned that two Weyauwega-Fremont School District students and one alumnus have died in a wrong-way accident on Highway 10 Saturday night. The deceased include a W-F Elementary student and a W-F High School student. Another alumnus has also been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing the names of the students at this time.

We are truly devastated by this news. Counselors will be available at each of our schools this upcoming week to speak with any students who may need some additional help processing this situation. We encourage anyone who needs assistance to meet with a counselor at any time.

Please join us in keeping the victims’ family and friends in our thoughts at this time. Thank you for your support as we grieve together as a school district community.

Dr. Phillip S. Tubbs District Administrator

Weyauwega-Fremont School District

A pair of GoFundMe fundraisers have been established for funeral expenses here and here.

Earlier reporting below:

———————————————————————————————————-

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a wrong-way crash Saturday night that killed three people, and critically injured two others, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Josh Kreuger writes that a 9-1-1 call came into the Sheriff's Office before 9:15 p.m. about a pick-up truck on US Highway 10 in Weyauwega driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane.

Authorities said the pickup crashed head-on into an eastbound SUV.

Kreuger writes three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. One was taken to a medical facility for "critical, life-threatening injuries," and the pickup truck driver was taken to a medical facility for "critical injury," the news release states.

Maddi Schultz works at a restaurant off of Highway 10. In the year she has worked near the highway, she said she has never heard of a crash like this.

"You always see these things on TV, but you never imagine them happening in real life," she said Sunday. "It's just, like, something that's really heartbreaking to hear."

As of the publication of this article, the crash is still under investigation.

NBC 26 reached out to the Sheriff's Office for additional comment and an update on the investigation on Sunday morning; Sgt. Chad Repinski declined to speak at this time.

The Waupaca County Highway Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Weyauwega and Fremont Ambulance assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene of the crash, according to the news release.

