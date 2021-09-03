WPGA making sure golf is available for all Wisconsinites

SAUKVILLE — Recently the Wisconsin section of the PGA of America hosted their first PGA Reach Wisconsin Pro-Am at The Bog in Saukville.

"Our foundation encompasses three pillars, so we cover youth, military, and diverse and inclusive groups," says Erika Pirkl, Director of Player Development.

A golfer and dad, Kevin Van Rossum has witnessed the impact of WPGA programs.

"They're phenomenal, from the tournaments themselves, to the PGA Junior League, to just the number of events and number of opportunities they have to be introduced to the game, and kids from other places who appreciate the game," says Van Rossum.

With great weather and beautiful golf courses, getting others to play for charity is pretty easy in Wisconsin. But it's your everyday golf instructors who the WPGA works with to make sure real change is done in the community.

"What we accomplish through our foundation would not be possible if our PGA professionals, if our Wisconsin professionals, wouldn't be at the forefront of all of that programming, and we are happy to have them in our field as well," says Pirkl.

Providing quantity and quality proceeds from ProAm like PGA Reach Wisconsin help grow the game now and in the future.

"Create a fun atmosphere as much as humanly possible, whether its three holes, five holes, or eight holes," says Van Rossum.

"We've been fortunate enough to award hundreds of thousands of dollars for scholarships for youth. Particularly high school and college-aged kids that we see progress through all of the tournaments and educational things that we offer," says Pirkl.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip