'World's Tallest Water Coaster' opens this weekend at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Gurnee

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 28, 2021
Six Flags' newest water coaster is debuting this weekend at the park's Hurricane Harbor Chicago location.

The Tsunami Surge opens on May 29 at the Gurnee Six Flags location.

According to the company, the water coaster has a world record-breaking height of 86 feet, is 950 feet long, and will feature new visual effects.

“Six Flags is the undeniable leader in innovation and delivering record-breaking rides, and our Hurricane Harbor waterparks are no exception,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi in a press release. “The new Tsunami Surge water coaster is unlike anything our guests have ever experienced...This exciting, new addition is the perfect complement to Hurricane Harbor Chicago’s debut season as a standalone waterpark.”

Hurricane Harbor Chicago's first day of the season is on May 29.

