Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

World's tallest horse dies in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
Carrie Antlfinger/AP
Jerry Gilbert brushes his horse, Big Jake, at the Midwest Horse Fair, Friday, April 11, 2014, in Madison, Wis. The Belgian gelding is the Guinness World Record-holder for world's tallest living horse at one quarter inch short of 6 feet, 11 inches. He weighs about 2,600 pounds. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
Midwest Horse Fair
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:24:17-04

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world's tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. WMTV reports that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago.

The horse was 6-foot-10-inch tall and weighed 2,500 pounds.

The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world's tallest living horse in 2020. He lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette.

The farm's owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.”

He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of his stall with his picture and name.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW