World's largest four-day workweek trial wraps up in UK

In Today's Talker — You might be wishing your workweek had ended already.

Well, four-day workweeks are gaining popularity.

The world's largest trial of the new policy just wrapped up in the United Kingdom. After 61 companies took part in the trial, 54 are still using the four-day week. 31 have made the policy permanent.

Our TMJ4 morning team polled viewers — 100% of you said you'd support a four-day workweek.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip