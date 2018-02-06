World's Largest Bounce House coming back to Milwaukee this July

The world's biggest bounce house is coming back to Milwaukee this July.

After a wildly successful first year, The Big Bounce America is bringing back its massive bounce house and other attractions back to Milwaukee for three days of fun.

The Big Bounce America is 20,000 square feet of inflatable fun.There are several other attractions including smaller sized inflatables, a Monster Ball Pit, the Ninja Run with Water Slide, and of course food vendors.

The bounce house will be in town on July 20, 21, and 22. If three days isn't enough, head to Madison August 24, 25, and 26 for another round of bouncy fun.

Last summer, the event was in Milwaukee's Lake Park. The tickets for sessions cost between $10 and $19 for kids and $15 to $25 for adults. The location and ticket prices haven't been released yet for this year, but you can be the first to know by signing up for updates.

Each session lasts one hour. That means you'll have a full hour in the Big Bounce structure, but can spend the rest of the day enjoying all of the other attractions. All of the other attractions are free of charge, unless of course you buy food.

Inside the Big Bounce there are obstacles and basketball hoops, inflatable sofas and palm trees, and inflatable characters. There are also slides, ball pits, and other forms of inflatable entertainment.

Outside of the Big Bounce are other opportunities for fun. There are free 'Yard Games', including corn-hole or volleyball. If your session in the bounce house wore you out, you can relax in chill-out zones.

Mark your calenders, cause "It's 50% activity, 50% crazy dance party, and 100% the biggest bounce house in the world!"

Click HERE to get more information and to sign up. Get ready to bounce!