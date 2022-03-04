World War II veteran Anna Mae Robertson to be honored in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will honor 97-year-old Anna Mae Robertson Friday with a proclamation for her accomplishments during the Second World War.

Robertson served in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943 and served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion - the only African American Women’s Army Corps to serve overseas during the war.

Robertson, a Milwaukee native, was also honored in 2019 in a special D-Day ceremony to commemorate the first and only female African American unit deployed overseas during World War II.

Robertson at the time was one of only seven living members. She was honored at a special ceremony at the War Memorial Center.

The female heroes largely have been ignored, but they are in the spotlight thanks to a documentary called "Six Triple Eight."

Six Triple Eight was the nickname for the only black female battalion that served in Europe during World War II. They were deployed to England to sort through a backlog of mail.

Friday's ceremony with the mayor is happening at the Tabernacle Community Baptist Church at 2500 W. Medford Ave. at 1:15 p.m. The ceremony comes ahead of Robertson's 98th birthday on Saturday.

