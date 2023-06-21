World Naked Bike Ride in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 24

MILWAUKEE — The third annual World Naked Bike Ride in Milwaukee is set for Saturday, June 24 at 4 p.m.

According to organizers on Facebook, "promoting body positivity, cyclist awareness and energy independence in Milwaukee Wisconsin via an annual WNBR event. This is a clothing-optional "bare as you dare" peaceful protest is an approximately 13-15 mile pre-planned bike ride in the streets of Milwaukee Wisconsin. Everyone is welcome to join, there is no fee or registration. The World Naked Bike Ride is sustained and supported from the community, donations are appreciated and we need ride ambassadors to help. Lastly, tell your friends to join this group and bring your friends to the ride."

What route will the Milwaukee nude ride take?

The ride starts at Kochanski’s Bar at 1920 S 37th St., Milwaukee, WI 53215. According to their Google map outlining the route, the nude ride will then go north on 37th, east on Canal, S. Paul and Clybourn until you get to the lake. Then the route loops back around through the Third Ward and back to Kochanski’s Bar.

Before the ride starts at 4 p.m. sharp, they will have music and various vendors, food trucks, yoga and body painting, according to their website.

Their website also states the "World Naked Bike Ride" or WNBR spans 20 countries and 70 different cities each year.

Organizers stress you can wear as much or as little clothing as you want. You can bring your own bike or rent one. No cars are allowed.

View the route here.

World Naked Bike Ride

Is the Milwaukee nude ride legal?

The nude ride is described as a first amendment protest. As long as participants don't do any lewd or untoward behavior, it is legal, organizers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Organizers also said local police treat the bike ride as a protest. There will be a car with medical support. Alcohol and inappropriate behavior are not allowed.

