Worker dies after falling off scaffold, onto stake in Jefferson County

Posted at 5:08 PM, Jul 20, 2022
PALMYRA, Wis. — A construction worker died after falling off a scaffold and onto a metal stake in the village of Palmyra in Jefferson County on Wednesday, police say.

Palmyra police said in a statement that officers responded around 11:37 a.m. to a construction site on Violet Street.

There they found the man without a pulse on the stake. Crews had to cut the stake to remove his body. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Authorities will identify the man once family is notified.

