Woodman's Food Market announced Tuesday it will stop selling Russian vodka at its grocery stores.

The Wisconsin-based grocery chain joins a growing list of stores across the country discontinuing Russian vodka.

As the United States and Europe slap official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies, bars and liquor stores are using this as a way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

Stores across the nation say they’re promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip