Women's History Month: How one woman is putting an end to generational trauma by reaching the next generation

MILWAUKEE — Mickell Daniels has been reaching the next generation of women through her organization, GLOW 414, located in Milwaukee's north side.

Growing up in the 53206 area, she realized the trauma she saw and experienced was generational.

"Generational trauma is passed down and it was passed down before we were even thought of. It's trauma that's passed down to community member after community member just because you live in that environment," said Daniels.

She was inspired to launch GLOW 414, which stands for Girls Learning to become Outstanding Women after learning the problems that were happening were historical cycles that she wanted to end. GLOW is a place for young women to learn life skills in becoming successful adults through mentorship.

"Our ceilings should be their floors, they're supposed to be better than me. That's why I go hard for my youth because I let them know you're going to be better than me."

A year ago we highlighted GLOW's work through their launch of a transitional housing program. Since then they were able to help two women that are now ready to graduate.

As the spike in crime and mental health needs rose throughout the last year, she realized she needed to pivot.

"So we pivoted by hearing their hearts because we can sit behind a desk and say what works, we can complain about it 'oh they're stealing cars.' Who is asking that baby what's wrong? When is the last time you looked at a youth and said what's wrong instead of telling them what they do wrong," Daniels said.

Daniels believes her approach to problems from a mental health lens has been able to reach the next generation of women all while making her ancestors proud.

"I am my ancestor's wildest dreams. They'll say, you ready? Let me show you what to look out for and go get them, and don't stop until the mission is complete, that's what they'll tell me because I hear them tell me every single day."

This Thursday the Milwaukee Bucks will recognize Daniels as "mentor of the month" during their game at Fiserv Forum against the Wizards.

GLOW 414 continues to accept donations to help further its mission in helping women.

