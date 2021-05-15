Women sentenced to 15 years in crash that killed couple

MILWAUKEE — The woman charged with homicide for crashing into a car and killing two people was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday.

Alicia Ojeda, 34, was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide last year. She pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Ojeda was speeding into the intersection of South 27th Street and Edgerton Avenue on Oct. 17, 2020. That's when Ojeda crashed her car into another vehicle that was turning.

The impact killed the two people in that car instantly, Luis and Teresa Contreras. The Contreras's were well-known community leaders. The incident became a rallying call against reckless driving - an issue the city is still trying to fix.

A drug screening determined Ojeda had a number of drugs in her system at the time of the crash, including cocaine, opioids and ketamine.

Ojeda was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

