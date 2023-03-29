Women in STEM: MSOE works to inspire the next generation of women

Jobs in a STEM field (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) are predominantly filled by men. The Milwaukee School of Engineering is building equity in those fields.

At the WE Energies Stem Center at MSOE, they work to get girls interested in these fields when they're young.

"We definitely have some target programs to get girls interested in STEM. One of them is coming up, it's our Girls in STEM careers' day," says Sarah Stelsel, MSOE STEM program coordinator.

Stelsel says the lab partners with school districts to introduce robotics, design, and even chemistry to kids, especially young girls.

Females make up 35% of stem jobs, according to a 2023 reportby the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

"The number and different types of students I can reach out to is just multiplied," says MSOE chemistry professor Anne-Marie Nickel. "When I first started at MSOE I could walk into a classroom, and it could be all men or there could be one or two women. That's very different now. I walk in and have to learn the women's names. I can't just automatically figure out who they are. That's a huge change."

Nickel has worked with many women at MSOE for more than 20 years.

"I have more female colleagues in the engineering programs, which is great to see. The students have changed a lot. There is a great diversity of our students here. I used to walk into a space and pick out who looks like a typical MSOE student, and I can't do that anymore," Nickel said.

She also finds ways to connect to kids outside the school.

"One of the things that is true to my heart is outreach," says Nickel. "I was going to elementary schools and things like that doing outreach. And that is some of the most fun I get to have. Now with the STEM center, I get to do that here."

She uses candy to create fun experiments to get kids excited about science.

"We are not making candy, we are observing what happens to candy when we put it in water, treat it with acids and bases," says Nickel. "Once you get them doing something that they're engaged with, that is fun, they are excited to learn about the why."

Nickel hopes students gain a lifelong appreciation for learning.

"If I've taught them to be a little more appreciative of molecules and atoms, I'm very happy to do that," Nickel said.

Just as Nickel has seen more female students in classes, Stelsel hopes the center inspires more people to learn about STEM.

"Our goal here is to have equal exposure. We want students to have experience and not depending on if they're male, female, or non-binary," Stelsel said.

The WE Energies STEM Center at MSOE offers of variety of classes for the general public, for school-age kids, and also for just girls. If you are a teacher or parent interested in a program,you can find more information here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip