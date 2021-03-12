Woman's body found on Bradford Beach shoreline

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a deputy found a woman's body at Bradford Beach Thursday, March 11.

Officials say a deputy joined the Shorewood Police Department around 6 p.m. to search for a missing person whose vehicle had been located in the rugby field parking lot.

During the search along the shoreline, the body of a woman was found face down, about 500 yards south of where her vehicle was found.

A cause of death has not been released yet; however, a death investigation is underway.

