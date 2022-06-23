Woman with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Chambers & Palmer

MILWAUKEE — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot near Chambers and Palmer on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, an unidentified woman that appears to be her in 40s, was shot around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TMJ4 Chambers and Palmer

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

