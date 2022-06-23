Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Chambers & Palmer

Image from iOS (264).jpg
TMJ4
Palmer and Chambers
Image from iOS (264).jpg
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 19:22:54-04

MILWAUKEE — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot near Chambers and Palmer on Thursday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, an unidentified woman that appears to be her in 40s, was shot around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Image from iOS (265).jpg
Chambers and Palmer

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Children’s Fest Day at Summerfest: Check out weather experiments with TMJ4 meteorologists