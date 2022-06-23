Woman with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Chambers & Palmer

MILWAUKEE — A woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot near Chambers and Palmer on Thursday.
Milwaukee police say the victim, an unidentified woman that appears to be her in 40s, was shot around 4:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.