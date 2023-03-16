Woman who died a year after being shot 11 times saving lives through organ donation

MILWAUKEE — 21-year-old Deanna Isom has gone through many battles in life, after surviving being shot 11 times on Milwaukee's north side and coping with being a paraplegic.

After a long battle, she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

Submitted 21-year-old Deanna Isom has overcome many battles in her life after being shot 11 times and surviving. Saturday, she lost her fight after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now, she's giving seven people a chance to live, through organ donation.

"It wasn't supposed to be this way because she fought so hard," Deanna's cousin Gloria Terry said.

Thursday morning, Deanna's family and St. Luke's hospital staff paid their respects as she was wheeled to the operating room for organ recovery.

"Her honor walk was amazing," said Latasha James, Deanna's aunt. "God gave her a second chance."

Just like the battles Deanna overcame, she's now giving seven people a chance to live through organ donation.

"I'm going to miss everything about her good and bad," James held back tears. "Im going to miss it all."

Aunt Latasha James Deanna Isom recovering at her home

The last time TMJ4's Ubah Ali spoke to Deanna, she was excited about regaining her mobility and even enrolling in college.

In an October interview, Deanna wanted to remind people it's okay to be a gun violence survivor but understood it was not going to be easy.

To her family, she was everything.

Holding a paper with Deanna's heartbeat, Andrea Isom, said she feels safe and feels like Deanna is watching over her.

Submitted Deanna Isom



To the people she's saving, a prayer is now answered.

"God blessed her to be able to be a blessing to these other people," James added.

Through the tears and laughter, as they flip through pictures they remember all the good times.

This very moment has also renewed the fight to find the person responsible for shooting Deanna and bring them to justice.

"We're going to get it, we're going to get it," James said.

A GoFundMe was created for Deanna's family with a goal of $3,000.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip