Woman uses billboards to find dates for herself and friends

In Today's Talker — A California woman is back to using billboards to find dates for her and her friends.

Linda Howard used the same tactic back in December. She put up holiday-themed billboards with a list of requirements, in hopes of finding a companion to spend the rest of her years with.

TMJ4 Holiday themed date-seeking billboards commissioned by Linda Howard

She says she did get a few dates out of the first billboards, but they didn't turn into anything serious.

So now Howard is trying again with a new round of billboards!

TMJ4 A new round of billboards from Linda Howard

This one will only be up for a month, but Howard does plan to put up more in the future.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip