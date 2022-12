OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 41-year-old woman was struck by a driver while crossing the street in Oak Creek on Friday.

Oak Creek police say it happened near Howell and Groveland shortly before 3 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

