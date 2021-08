MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle operated by someone police say she knew. She was taken to a local hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Milwaukee Police say the accident happened at 2:55 a.m. Saturday on the 7600 block of W. Denver Street.

The driver was arrested and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip