Woman shot during road rage incident near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot during a road rage incident near 64th and Villard on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at the woman who was driving in a separate car, striking her around 10:15 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

