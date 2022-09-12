Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman shot during road rage incident near 64th and Villard

Milwaukee police say a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at the woman who was driving in a separate car, striking her.
MPD Squad
Sal Dendik/TMJ4
MPD Squad
Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 18:09:39-04

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot during a road rage incident near 64th and Villard on Monday.

Milwaukee police say a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at the woman who was driving in a separate car, striking her around 10:15 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need