Woman shoots, stabs man during domestic argument: MPD

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman shot and stabbed a man during an argument early Sunday morning.

MPD said in a statement the domestic violence related incident happened near 64th and Villard around 1:30 a.m.

Police identified them as a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man.

The man was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive. He was also arrested on unrelated charges.

The woman was placed into custody for the shooting and stabbing, police said.

Charges are pending with the district attorney's office.

