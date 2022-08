MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was seriously injured after colliding with a railroad bridge near 60th and Mill Road on Sunday.

Milwaukee police say a vehicle left the roadway, crossed through oncoming traffic lanes and crashed into a railroad bridge shortly before noon.

Police say the driver, a 58-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.

