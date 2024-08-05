Woman seeks help locating missing Milwaukee emotional support dog

MILWAUKEE — A woman is asking for help locating her missing emotional support animal, Riley, who went missing in Milwaukee two weeks ago.

Jessica Hagedorn lives in Utah and visited her family in Milwaukee on July 20th.

That’s when her nine-pound chihuahua squeezed under a fence and ran away near 85th and Vienna.

Riley is much more than a pet, though. She’s Hagedorn’s emotional support animal.

Jessica and Riley



“She’s my constant companion, and she helps me a lot. She brings me back to Earth when my thoughts run wild with anxiety,” Hagedorn said.

In the days following Riley’s disappearance, neighbors called and said they spotted the pup around the neighborhood.

Hagedorn, friends, and neighbors searched non-stop.

“We’ve been canvassing and a lot of neighbors are helping. We think she’s in the area but not sure where,” Jessie Pelnar, a childhood friend and neighbor, said.

Hagedorn was even able to get the help of a search-and-rescue dog that followed Riley’s scent to the area around Nash Park, five blocks from where she ran away.

“I was getting up at five or six in the morning and staying out until midnight going door to door,” Hagedorn explained.

After delaying flights back to Utah, Hagedorn had to return to work at an animal rescue.

The search at home, though, continues. She believes someone may have her.

“I have a great network here in Milwaukee doing the groundwork for me. I just want her home. This is her home,” Hagedorn pleaded.

TMJ4 News Riley

Riley is described as a rust-colored, long-haired chihuahua. She is a female, spayed, and microchipped.

Anyone with serious information is asked to contact 414-801-4980. Hagedorn is offering a reward.

