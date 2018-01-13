Madison woman robbed after offering to buy meal at local KFC

MADISON, Wis. -- An 81-year-old Madison woman was robbed after offering to buy a stranger a meal at a local KFC, police said.

The woman, who is a regular customer at the KFC, was approached by a 36-year-old woman, who told her she was homeless and needed a meal.

While the older woman was purchasing the food, the suspect got into the victim's purse and swiped money and a checkbook.

KFC staff was skeptical the minute they saw the suspect with their longtime customer.

According to a report, the two sat together across the street for a while before the robbery, and an employee went out to confront the woman.

Police arrived on the scene immediately after the theft. The victim's things were returned, and the suspect was taken to jail.

"Shows me to never be nice to people again," the victim told police.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.