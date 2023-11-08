Woman reported missing in Milwaukee found dead in Walworth County, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a woman reported missing is now the victim of a homicide. When officers approached the suspect, police said he shot and killed himself.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, Cieara Berry was reported missing on Nov. 2. Police did not find her but they learned of a person of interest in the case, identified as James H. Thames.

Officers located Thames the next day on Nov. 3, around 1:30 p.m. near 91st and Silver Spring in Milwaukee.

But as officers approached the man at his home, police said he pulled out a firearm and shot and killed himself.

Later on, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office told Milwaukee police they found an unidentified deceased woman. Further investigation revealed the woman was Cieara Berry, the woman reported missing to Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee police believe "Berry was killed in Milwaukee, and Thames drove her to the Town of Darien, where he discarded her body," according to their statement.

Read the statement from MPD below:

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on or about Thursday, November 2, 2023, in the City of Milwaukee at an undetermined location. The victim, Cieara Berry, was reported missing on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Officers investigated the missing and were unable to locate her.

During the investigation, a person of interest, James H. Thames, was believed to have knowledge of her whereabouts. Thames was located by officers on Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., on the 9000 block of W. Silver Spring Drive. As officers approached, Thames produced a firearm and fatally shoot himself.



Milwaukee Police received information from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office that they discovered an unidentified deceased female in their county. Further investigation revealed that the female they located and recovered was Ciera Berry. Berry sustained fatal gunshot injuries.



The investigation revealed Berry was killed in Milwaukee, and Thames drove her to the Town of Darien, where he discarded her body.



