Female rescued from submerged car after spinning off freeway ramp into pond near AmFam Field

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway closure is underway at the northbound Frederick Miller Park Way on ramp after a car spun off into a small pond.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the Milwaukee Fire Department pulled a female from the submerged vehicle. She was conscious and breathing. The sheriff's office says she was the only occupant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway at the NB Brewers Blvd/ Frederick Miller Way on ramp, fr/ Natl Ave. A vehicle spun off the ramp into a small pond. @MilFireDept pulled one female, the only known occupant, from the submerged vehicle. She was conscious/breathing. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) December 23, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip