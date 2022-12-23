Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Female rescued from submerged car after spinning off freeway ramp into pond near AmFam Field

A full freeway closure is underway at the northbound Frederick Miller Park Way on ramp after a car spun off into a small pond.
image (21).png
WisDOT
A full freeway closure is underway at the northbound Frederick Miller Park Way on ramp after a car spun off into a small pond.<br/>
image (21).png
Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 23:43:54-05

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway closure is underway at the northbound Frederick Miller Park Way on ramp after a car spun off into a small pond.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the Milwaukee Fire Department pulled a female from the submerged vehicle. She was conscious and breathing. The sheriff's office says she was the only occupant.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive