Woman-owned Milwaukee business selected to make merch for RNC host committee

MILWAUKEE — We are less than a year away from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Local businesses are already starting to see a boost.

The host committee announced that Proforma Scout Promotions, a local, woman-owned company, will be creating merchandise.

Candace Lillund, the principal of the company, said when she first heard the RNC was coming to her hometown of Milwaukee she knew she wanted to put her name in the hat to get involved.

"I thought this is a fabulous opportunity, not only for me but for all businesses in the local area even the state of Wisconsin to participate in," Lillund said about the opportunity.

Lillund started her marketing business in 2011. She said the opportunity to work with the RNC is "probably the biggest opportunity I've worked on and the most exposure we've ever gotten."

She said she'll be making everything from apparel to mugs and koozies with the RNC logo on them.

When Milwaukee was named the host city, the host committee agreed to use its best efforts to employ diverse and historically underutilized businesses.

You can still apply to be on the vendor's list for next summer's RNC. Click here for more information.

