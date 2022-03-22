Woman overdoses at Port Washington Dollar Tree, 2 others found overdosed in parking lot

PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. — Three people overdosed at the Port Washington Dollar Tree on Friday, March 18.

Port Washington Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Seven Hills Road for a woman overdosing in the store shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two more individuals overdosed in a car in the parking lot.

Police say all three individuals were from Sheboygan and were transported to a local hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Port Washington Fire/Rescue, Grafton EMS, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Saukville Police Department.

