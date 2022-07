MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's responding to a homicide Sunday morning.

MCMEO said a woman was killed near 38th and Thurston. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and Milwaukee police are investigating.

Officials with the police department have no provided any information as to what happened or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

