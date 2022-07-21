Watch Now
Woman killed near 17th and Wright in Milwaukee, Medical Examiner says

MPD Squad
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 21, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed in Milwaukee near N. 17th St. and W. Wright St., the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported Thursday.

The office shared the news on Twitter just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The homicide happened in the 1700 block of W. Wright St., near N. 17th St.

The Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will be performed on the woman on Friday.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

