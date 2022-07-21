Woman killed near 17th and Wright in Milwaukee, Medical Examiner says

MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed in Milwaukee near N. 17th St. and W. Wright St., the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reported Thursday.

The office shared the news on Twitter just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The homicide happened in the 1700 block of W. Wright St., near N. 17th St.

The Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will be performed on the woman on Friday.

