OWI charges have been filed after a woman was killed and a 7-year-old boy was injured in a New Year's Day crash in Kenosha County.

Emergency crews responded to the accident in the 12300 block of highway K (60th St.) at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the 54-year-old woman was driving east and was struck head-on by a 38-year-old man driving a pickup.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old male passenger in her vehicle was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the pickup left his lane of travel, causing the head-on crash.

The driver, a Kenosha County resident, was charged with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and several other traffic-related charges.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification.