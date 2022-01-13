Woman killed in shooting on Milwaukee's Lower East Side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on the Lower East Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of E. Albion Street around 2:25 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 57-year-old woman who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. She died on the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.



Police said they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also call the Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS if you'd like to remain anonymous.

