Woman killed in overnight crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one person is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. near Hwy 145 and 91st Street in Milwaukee.

A 38-year-old woman died, according to the medical examiner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will provide updates on-air and online as new information becomes available.

