Woman killed in crash near Brown Deer and Servite, 19-year-old arrested

Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 22:49:32-04

MILWAUKEE — A vigil was held on Sunday for the 53-year-old woman killed in the car crash on W. Brown Deer Rd. and N. Servite Dr.

Milwaukee Police said on Saturday, a 19-year-old driver headed East on Brown Deer Rd crashed into another car traveling West and trying to make a left turn onto Servite. The woman was thrown from the car and did not survive the crash.

According to the police, the crash happened a little before 12:45 a.m.

The 19-year-old did not have any life-threatening injuries, according to MPD, and was arrested. Charges are under review by the district attorney.

