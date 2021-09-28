Woman killed in accident with dump truck in Waukesha Co.: Sheriff

TOWN OF DELAFIELD — A 34-year-old woman crossed the center line of a road in Waukesha County and was struck and killed by a dump truck Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue in the Town of Delafield.

An initial investigation shows the sedan driven by the victim crossed lanes and was hit by a dump truck. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

