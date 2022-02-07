Watch
Woman killed in 37th and Galena homicide: Medical Examiner

TMJ4
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:10:33-05

MILWAUKEE — A woman was killed at North 37th and Galena streets in Milwaukee, according to the medical examiner.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted Monday morning that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide.

No other details were released.

We are working to learn more and will update this article with new information.

