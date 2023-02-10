Watch Now
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County

Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 10, 2023
DARIEN, Wis. — A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, a reckless driver was traveling northbound on I-43 in the southbound lanes in the Town of Darien around 9:15 p.m.

The driver failed to stop for City of Delevan police officers. The driver then struck a southbound vehicle in a head-on collision near the County Highway F Bridge in the Town of Delavan.

The suspect vehicle caught fire. The 32-year-old driver was removed from the car and transported to a trauma center with critical injuries.

The vehicle that was struck was occupied by two people. The driver, a 44-year-old Rockford, Illinois man, had minor injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old woman also from Rockford, later died at the hospital. Police identified the woman as Kimberly Ann Fannan.

The reckless driver is facing potential charges.

