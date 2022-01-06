Woman killed, 14-year-old girl seriously injured in 36th and Clarke shooting: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old woman died and a 14-year-old girl is in serious condition following a shooting on North 36th Street Thursday, according to Milwaukee police on scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted they responded to a homicide of a woman at 36th and West Clarke Street Thursday morning.

TMJ4 36th and West Clarke

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 News on scene that a 41-year-old female is dead and a 14-year-old female is in serious condition and was taken to the hospital. Milwaukee police said they are looking for a known suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 2600 blk of N. 36. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 6, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip