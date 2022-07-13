Watch Now
Woman jumps from window, suspect sought in domestic violence-related incident in Cudahy: Police

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 15:29:46-04

CUDAHY, Wis. — A woman was hit with a firearm and escaped from a home by jumping out the window in Cudahy on Wednesday, police on scene tell TMJ4 News.

There was also a child in the home, but police say the child got out safely. A male subject reported to be in the home was not there, however, so a suspect remains at large.

Officers were called to the area of Pennsylvania and Grange for a domestic violence-related call. The woman who jumped out of the window was treated on-scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

