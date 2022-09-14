Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries; man remains hospitalized

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.

A 24-year-old West Allis man died from his injuries at the hospital on the night of the crash. The West Allis Police Department said a 68-year-old Waukesha man remains hospitalized.

TMJ4 Crash near Lincoln and National in West Allis on Friday, Sept. 9

Police received 911 calls shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a serious crash at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers found a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, a Buick, driven by the 24-year-old man, was driving eastbound on National when he drove through the intersection, jumped the median, and struck a GMC traveling westbound on National.

The 24-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Buick. The GMC was driven by the 68-year-old man and the passenger was the 74-year-old woman.

West Allis police say all three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

The initial investigation indicated speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

