MILWAUKEE — A woman was injured after her car flipped over during a crash near 72nd and Capitol on Tuesday.

According to Milwaukee police, a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with another car around 3:45 p.m. The impact of the collision caused the second car to flip on its roof.

The driver of the flipped vehicle, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

