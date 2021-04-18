Woman in serious condition after falling off car doing 'doughnuts' in parking lot, officials say

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. — Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's office responded to Quarry Lake Park in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. for a rescue call on Saturday, April 17 at about 10:34.

The call detailed that an 18-year-old woman and fallen off the trunk of her car and was having a seizure.

Deputies determined that a white Chevy Malibu had been doing doughnuts in the parking lot and the woman fell off while riding on the trunk. She was thrown off and hit her head on the pavement.

The 18-year-old woman was transported by rescue to Ascension Hospital - Racine, where she remains in serious condition.

Two other young women from Racine, 15 and 18-years-old, were also riding on the trunk but did not fall off and were not injured.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Racine was identified as Uriah Barry.

Barry admitted to officials he had smoked marijuana and eaten a THC edible prior to the incident.

He was arrested and is being recommended for the following charges:

OWI Causing Injury with a Passenger Under 16

Reckless Driving Causing Bodily Harm

2 Counts Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle

2 Counts Recklessly Endangering Safety

