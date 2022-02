MILWAUKEE — A woman was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of W. Atkinson.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and Milwaukee police are investigating/

The woman's age and identity have not been released.

Police have not shared any details on the crash or whether the driver remained on the scene.

